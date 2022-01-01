About this product
The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Hemp flower delivers on all levels. You can experience the smooth and subtle psychotropic buzz of Delta-8 THC in Bubba Kush, a classic indica strain known for its relaxing effects. Take in the smooth taste of hashish, chocolate, and coffee on each exhale as you relax to the ultimate buzz with Bubba Kush. This Bubba Kush flower doesn't disappoint. You'll feel the Bubba Kush take over and help you relax or even sleep.
This Delta 8 flower ships in a 7 gram jar.
Strain: Indica
Parent: likely OG Kush
Aroma: Mildly sweetness
Taste: Chocolate and coffee
Effect: Total body chill
Uses: Likely used to help with pain or restlessness
Total Cannabinoids: 525mg
THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant
Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown
Final Thoughts: We were enjoying the pre rolls so much, we decided to add the jars to the our Delta 8 line-up. We were taken back by the full body experience. This little "Buzza" Kush will have you back for more.
All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.
This Delta 8 flower ships in a 7 gram jar.
Strain: Indica
Parent: likely OG Kush
Aroma: Mildly sweetness
Taste: Chocolate and coffee
Effect: Total body chill
Uses: Likely used to help with pain or restlessness
Total Cannabinoids: 525mg
THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant
Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown
Final Thoughts: We were enjoying the pre rolls so much, we decided to add the jars to the our Delta 8 line-up. We were taken back by the full body experience. This little "Buzza" Kush will have you back for more.
All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mind Body Hemp
We offer carefully curated CBD, Delta 8, Delta 10, and THCv infused products designed to help us live our best lives!