The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Hemp flower delivers on all levels. You can experience the smooth and subtle psychotropic buzz of Delta-8 THC in Bubba Kush, a classic indica strain known for its relaxing effects. Take in the smooth taste of hashish, chocolate, and coffee on each exhale as you relax to the ultimate buzz with Bubba Kush. This Bubba Kush flower doesn't disappoint. You'll feel the Bubba Kush take over and help you relax or even sleep.



This Delta 8 flower ships in a 7 gram jar.



Strain: Indica

Parent: likely OG Kush

Aroma: Mildly sweetness

Taste: Chocolate and coffee

Effect: Total body chill

Uses: Likely used to help with pain or restlessness

Total Cannabinoids: 525mg

THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant

Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown

Final Thoughts: We were enjoying the pre rolls so much, we decided to add the jars to the our Delta 8 line-up. We were taken back by the full body experience. This little "Buzza" Kush will have you back for more.



All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.



