The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium flower delivers on all levels. A hybrid mix of Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud, Lifter produces a funky, almost cheesy aroma with what some call a hint of jet fuel for a buzz that can’t be beaten. Lifter infused with Delta-8 will help you take off to new heights.



This Delta 8 flower ships in a 7 gram jar.



Strain: Sativa

Parent: Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud

Aroma: Cheesy aroma that has just a hint of fuel

Taste: Slight fuel

Effect: You'll feel the chill

Uses: Likely used for taking the edge of a stressful day and give you a little bump in your step

Total Cannabinoids: 525mg (7 grams)

THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant

Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown



Final Thoughts: Perfect amount to help you forget about things and yet still function. It boasts a great taste and provides a little pep in your step while the Delta 8 takes over. After while, you feel chill. This buzz will last for hours.



All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.



