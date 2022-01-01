Creating Better Days Delta 8 gummies contain a total of 750mg of legally hemp-derived Delta 8 THC. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8. These gummies deliver a potent one of a kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: Delta 8 THC

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 30 Gummies

CBD Per Pack/Per Gummy: 750mg/25mg

Flavors: Raspberry

Key Ingredients: Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC)

Final Thoughts: If you like the 10mg Delta gummies made by Creating Better Days, but need something a little stronger, then try their 25mg option. They are ideal for someone who wants to relax after a long day. Creating Better Days is not new to the gummy market. They've been making gummies for over 7 years. The extract used for these gummies is made in a cGMP facility. These Delta 8 gummies are perfect for those who are new to Delta 8 since they contain 10mg of this potent cannabinoid.

Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects.



Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Creating Better Days Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Creating Better Days do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies or any other Delta 8 product.