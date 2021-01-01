About this product

These recently reformulated gummies replace the Delta 8 only Rainbow pack gummies. The new Delta Effex gummies contain 10 gummies for a total of 400mg of legally hemp-derived Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Each gummy contains a combination of Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC. They deliver a potent one of a kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC

Vegan: No

Total Amount: 10 Gummies

Delta 8 & Delta 10 Per Pack/Per Gummy: 400mg/40mg

Flavors: Tropical Punch

Key Ingredients: Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC) and Delta 10 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆10 THC)

Final Thoughts: Delta Effex is making their market in the D8 and D10 space with premier products. This company is a part of Savage Enterprises, which has been around since 2013. They're known for their amazing cartridges, so it's no wonder that when we met this company at the Atlanta CBD Expo, we were also impressed. Please note these gummies might melt a little during shipping, in which case we recommend you put them in the refrigerator to cool them down. We will not be able to refund any purchase as a result of melting during shipping.

Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects. We always recommend starting with 1/2 a gummy to gauge how you are going to feel. As suggested above, refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.



Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Delta Effex's Delta 8 THC/Delta 10 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Delta Effex do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC/Delta 10THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC/Delta 10 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8/Delta 10 is legal in your state.



If your gummies have melted, a quick remedy is to place them in the refrigerator for up to 1 hour. Once cooled, open the bag at the sides and cut into equal pieces. Precise dosing requires a gram scale. Please note we can't guarantee these gummies won't melt during shipping.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 to buy and use these gummies and all Delta 8 and Delta 10 products.



