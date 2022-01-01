THC-O is the newest cannabinoid and is taking the community by storm. Most know this as the spiritual cannabinoid, but make no mistake about it, this gummy takes you to another level and Each gummy contains a combination of Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC. These gummies may allow you to feel introspective and have deep thought.



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: THC-O

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 50 Gummies

THC-O Per Jar/Per Gummy: Approximately 1250mg/25mg

Flavors: Pineapple, Strawberry, and Watermelon

Key Ingredients: Proprietary formulation: Two parts Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC) and three parts Delta 9, all hemp derived.

Final Thoughts: THC-O is the percussor to Delta-8, and is known to be psychoactive. This unique and proprietary combination of Delta 8 and Delta 9 makes these THC-O gummies an experience for the ages.