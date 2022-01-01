iDelta∆8 gummies boast 1000mg of hemp-derived Delta 8 in a 20 count jar. Each jar is filled on demand by the company who set the standard for CBD vapes, CBD For The People. This on demand features might take an extra day, but it ensures jars aren't sitting on the shelf. This provides you with fresher gummies and helps you get the best experience. These delicious strawberry gummies are out of site!



If you're new to Delta 8, please try iDelta∆8's tinctures. Tinctures can help you calibrate for better dosing. These Delta 8 gummies are ideal for someone who wants and can handle a stronger gummy.



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Please allow 24- 48 business hours manufacturing time before shipping. The organic, preservative-free nature of FTP products require them to be produced “fresh on demand” and inventory does not sit on a shelf. Please time your reorders accordingly.



Type: Delta 8 THC

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 20 Gummies

CBD Per Pack/Per Gummy: 1000mg/50mg

Flavors: Strawberry

Key Ingredients: Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC)

Final Thoughts: CBD For The People has set the standard for CBD vape. This company has been around since 2016 and has built a cult following. After many requests for delta 8 products, CBD FTP has launched a brand of delta 8 products including delta gummies, delta 8 vapes and delta 8 tinctures. Check out the other CBD FTP offerings we carry.

Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects.



Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. CBD FTP's Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and CBD FTP do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Notably, these products ship from the customer and are sent Priority Mail.



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies or any other Delta 8 product.



