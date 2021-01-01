About this product

Lazarus Naturals founded in 2014, is an employee-owned company based in Portland, Oregon. They’re committed to social issues and to producing a great product. Lazarus does everything possible to ensure a high-quality product and has earned the USDA Organic Certification for their 120 acres of farmland. Lazarus takes quality so seriously the company extracts and formulates all CBD tinctures in house. A plant-to-shelf approach allows the company the ability to control every step of the way and offer lower pricing to customers.



Lazarus Natural’s Full Spectrum CBD Treats are created with organic pumpkin, all-natural probiotics, DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, and curcuminoids to support your furry friend’s digestion and your peace of mind. Each of these grain - free treats contains 5mg of CBD and comes in a pack of 50 individual treats for a total of 250mg. Please take a look below for some key ingredients.



We always suggest starting low to gauge how you dog will respond, since you can always adjust the amount you're giving. For example, Lazarus suggests up to 1 treat for a 20 pound dog.



Type: Full Spectrum

Weight: Up to 20 pounds for 1 treat

Total Amount: 50 Bites per bag, 9.9 oz total weight

CBD Per Bag/CBD per bite: 250mg/5mg per bite

Extraction Process: Ethanol Extraction

Flavors: Pumpkin

Key Ingredients: 5mg of Cannabidiol (CBD), 21mg Curcuminoids (Turmeric Extract), 3.6 billion CFU Probiotics, 54mg Inulin, 52mg Omega3, 26mg EPA, and 26mg DHA

Final Thoughts: We love this digestive support CBD treat for dogs, as each ingredient is carefully selected and manufactured by Lazarus Naturals. Lazarus Naturals is known to address addresses social issues and does its part to pay back to the community. Lazarus also strives to provide a superior product: they grow, extract and formulate their own products. They essentially run everything in house, controlling the integrity of the entire operation. They did receive USDA certified organic label on their hemp flower in 2021. This CBD infused tincture is pesticide free, non-GMO and made in a cGMP facility. One thing to note, it does contain tree nuts (coconut).