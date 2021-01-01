About this product

Looking for a delicious tasting gummy with all of the effects of Delta-8? Well, you can stop looking. These unique gummies are it! Enjoy yourself with these vegan gummies. Perl Delta 8 gummies contain a total of 500mg of legally hemp-derived Delta 8 THC.



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: Delta 8 THC

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 20 Gummies

CBD Per Pack/Per Gummy: 500mg/25mg

Flavors: Pomegranate Lemonade

Key Ingredients: Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8 THC)

Final Thoughts: We've met the team and have been purchasing the company's other products for over a year now. We love how they've been in the space for years, are based in CO so they are able to source the best hemp that's not GMO.

Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects.



Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Perl's Delta 8 THC extract is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Perl do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 or older to use or buy these gummies or any other Delta 8 product.