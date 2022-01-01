The recently rebranded Delta Extrax, continues to be in the forefront of the hemp industry. These new Urb Extrax gummies are hemp-derived and burst with a fruity, balanced flavor that will have you feeling cerebral all while offering a body high! Each 6-gram gummy features 10mg of hemp-derived which means that the gummies are a fully legal hemp product under the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill.



The texture of these gummies isn't like your traditional gummies, which can be chewy. In fact, these gummies are softer, almost like a jello consistency. They're individually wrapped in a pack, perfect for on-the-go!



Type: Hemp-derived

Vegan: Yes

Total Amount: 10 Gummies

Per Pack/Per Gummy: 100mg/10mg

Flavors: Kiwi Mixer

Key Ingredients: Hemp derived

Final Thoughts: Delta Extrax continues to introduce new cannabinoids to their line-up. This company is a part of Savage Enterprises, which has been around since 2013. They're known for their amazing cartridges, so it's no wonder that when we met this company at the Atlanta CBD Expo, we were also impressed.



Take gummies with food or eat 10-60 minutes after for best effects. We always recommend starting with 1/2 a gummy to gauge how you are going to feel. While these gummies are made with pectin and vegan, we suggest refrigeration after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.



These gummies are 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Urb Extrax/Delta Extrax do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



If you need to take a drug test, we suggest that you do not consume these gummies.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 to buy and use these gummies and all Delta cannabinoid derivative products.