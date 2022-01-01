About this product
This tincture is perfect for those looking to maintain their day-to-day CBD intake. The calibrated glass dropper ensures confidence and convenience when measuring each use. Consumption is effortless with this tasteless tincture. Bring balance to your body and mind today!
About this brand
Mindful Medicinal
At Mindful Medicinal, our mission is to provide trust & compassion through purity & integrity. We believe the best relief comes from informed decisions.
CBD Dispensary and CBD infused spa treatments (facials and massage). Located in Sarasota, FL
