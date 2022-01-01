About this product
This tincture uses cannabinoids from the whole hemp plant (like CBG, CBN, <0.3% THC, and more). Together they create the “entourage effect,” boosting their contributions to the endocannabinoid system. Because hemp and raw cannabinoids can be bitter in flavor, we’ve added all-natural orange and mint flavoring.
About this brand
Mindful Medicinal
At Mindful Medicinal, our mission is to provide trust & compassion through purity & integrity. We believe the best relief comes from informed decisions.
CBD Dispensary and CBD infused spa treatments (facials and massage). Located in Sarasota, FL
