About this product

Our most concentrated full-spectrum product, this is the best choice for those looking for real relief. This tincture uses cannabinoids from the whole hemp plant (like CBG, CBN, <0.3% THC, and more). Together they create the “entourage effect,” boosting their contributions to the endocannabinoid system. Because hemp and raw cannabinoids can be bitter in flavor, we’ve added all-natural orange and mint flavoring