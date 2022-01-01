About this product
Mindful Medicinals Gourmet CBD-Infused Gummies are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and come packed with 25mg of a full spectrum of cannabinoids derived from hemp. Each gummy is boosted with CBG and CBC for extra relief. These Gourmet Gummies are not only good for you but they taste great, too.
Mindful Medicinal
At Mindful Medicinal, our mission is to provide trust & compassion through purity & integrity. We believe the best relief comes from informed decisions.
CBD Dispensary and CBD infused spa treatments (facials and massage). Located in Sarasota, FL
