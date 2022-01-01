About this product
CBD Nano drops are one of the most convenient ways to take CBD. Simply add this tasteless carrier to your favorite beverage. Our nano-amplified formula is designed to provide optimum delivery. Our drops are four times more bioavailable than standard infusion drops. The CBD is broken down to its smallest form, allowing it to pass through your body faster and more efficiently than other CBD products.
About this brand
Mindful Medicinal
At Mindful Medicinal, our mission is to provide trust & compassion through purity & integrity. We believe the best relief comes from informed decisions.
CBD Dispensary and CBD infused spa treatments (facials and massage). Located in Sarasota, FL
