Delta 10 THC can promote energy, creativity, alertness, and euphoria. If your looking for a product that can help you cope with stress while providing a psychotropic effect (the feeling of being "high"), then this product is the right pick for you!



10mg in each gummie

10 gummies per pack



Ingredients: Organic Corn Syrup, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Purified Water, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Delta 10 THC Distillate