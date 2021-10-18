About this product
Delta 10 THC can promote energy, creativity, alertness, and euphoria. If your looking for a product that can help you cope with stress while providing a psychotropic effect (the feeling of being "high"), then this product is the right pick for you!
10mg in each gummie
10 gummies per pack
Ingredients: Organic Corn Syrup, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Purified Water, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Delta 10 THC Distillate
About this brand
Mindful Medicinal
At Mindful Medicinal, our mission is to provide trust & compassion through purity & integrity. We believe the best relief comes from informed decisions.
CBD Dispensary and CBD infused spa treatments (facials and massage). Located in Sarasota, FL
