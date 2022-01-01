About this product
Ingrediants: Organic Corn Syrup, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Purified Water, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Delta-8 Hemp Extract
• 25mg of Delta 8 in each gummie
• 5 gummies in a pack
This product is Vegan, Gluten Free, Organic and non-GMO
Mindful Medicinal
At Mindful Medicinal, our mission is to provide trust & compassion through purity & integrity. We believe the best relief comes from informed decisions.
CBD Dispensary and CBD infused spa treatments (facials and massage). Located in Sarasota, FL
