About this product
A DOSE OF DECADENCE
James Beard award-winning master chef Mindy Segal has created precisely dosed, decadently delicious artisanal edibles to delight your tastebuds and invigorate your soul. Each flavor highlights a distinct memory for Mindy's culinary journey.
A blend of two milk chocolates, each with a distinct flavor note, accented with smooth peanut butter & crunchy peanut brittle. A triple threat of deliciousness.
100mg THC Bar
10 mg THC per piece
10 pieces per bar
72.0g, 2.5 oz
James Beard award-winning master chef Mindy Segal has created precisely dosed, decadently delicious artisanal edibles to delight your tastebuds and invigorate your soul. Each flavor highlights a distinct memory for Mindy's culinary journey.
A blend of two milk chocolates, each with a distinct flavor note, accented with smooth peanut butter & crunchy peanut brittle. A triple threat of deliciousness.
100mg THC Bar
10 mg THC per piece
10 pieces per bar
72.0g, 2.5 oz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mindy's Edibles
James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal has partnered with Cresco Labs to create perfectly-dosed, delicious edibles. Chef Segal carefully crafts gummies in Glazed Clementine Orange, Cool Keylime Kiwi, Lush Black Cherry, Freshly Picked Berries, Honey Sweet Melon and Botanical White Grapefruit flavor options, and chocolates in Caramelized Chocolate Marshmallow Graham, Milk Chocolate & Peanut Brittle and Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee flavors. These iconic flavors are curated with thoughtful ingredients, utilizing chef-led quality and precision dosing.
Looking for a consistent edible experience? Find premium cannabis cuisine at a dispensary near you.
Looking for a consistent edible experience? Find premium cannabis cuisine at a dispensary near you.