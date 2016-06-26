About this product

Our first CBD strain is a fine selection of the type 1:1, so it contains as much CBD as THC. Auto CBD Star contains about 10% of both of them; this makes this strain adaptable for many uses, both recreational and medical. In the second case, it can be successfully used to mitigate chronic pain and fight insomnia, besides many other possible applications. The plant is very robust, compact, early finishing with a fresh aroma of incense and musk that will surprise and entertain even the most experienced smoker.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: Auto flowering Female

Indoor/Outdoor

70% Indica 20% Ruderalis 10% Sativa

Flowering Time: 6 weeks

Yield: up to 120 gr per plant indoor, up to 230 gr per plant outdoor

THC: 10%

CBD: 10%



http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-cbd-star-feminized