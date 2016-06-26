Ministry of Cannabis
Auto CBD Star Feminized
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 10%
About this product
Our first CBD strain is a fine selection of the type 1:1, so it contains as much CBD as THC. Auto CBD Star contains about 10% of both of them; this makes this strain adaptable for many uses, both recreational and medical. In the second case, it can be successfully used to mitigate chronic pain and fight insomnia, besides many other possible applications. The plant is very robust, compact, early finishing with a fresh aroma of incense and musk that will surprise and entertain even the most experienced smoker.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Auto flowering Female
Indoor/Outdoor
70% Indica 20% Ruderalis 10% Sativa
Flowering Time: 6 weeks
Yield: up to 120 gr per plant indoor, up to 230 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 10%
CBD: 10%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-cbd-star-feminized
CBD Shark effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
