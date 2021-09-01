Ministry of Cannabis
This wonderful autoflowering strain brings some new aromas in our collection, its funky smell is indeed a mix of old cheeses. The Cheese is a particular variant of Skunk with a distinctive taste: we have crossed the Auto Cheese with our stronger Auto Northern Lights, so the plant grows faster and stronger and it is more resistant to mold and pests. The aroma of the Cheese sweetens up the strong earthy aroma of the Northen Lights. The result is a plant very easy to grow, with a large harvest and an unmistakable aroma. The buds grow very big and pretty compact. The finishing time is about 65-67 days. The high is very well balanced, happy and creative. Auto Cheese NL is an exceptional strain that every grower needs to experience at least once in his hobby room.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
30% Sativa 50% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks
Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 16%
Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
