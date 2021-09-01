About this product

This wonderful autoflowering strain brings some new aromas in our collection, its funky smell is indeed a mix of old cheeses. The Cheese is a particular variant of Skunk with a distinctive taste: we have crossed the Auto Cheese with our stronger Auto Northern Lights, so the plant grows faster and stronger and it is more resistant to mold and pests. The aroma of the Cheese sweetens up the strong earthy aroma of the Northen Lights. The result is a plant very easy to grow, with a large harvest and an unmistakable aroma. The buds grow very big and pretty compact. The finishing time is about 65-67 days. The high is very well balanced, happy and creative. Auto Cheese NL is an exceptional strain that every grower needs to experience at least once in his hobby room.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: autoflowering female



Indoor/Outdoor



30% Sativa 50% Indica 20% Ruderalis



Flowering Time: 6,5 weeks



Yield: up to 110 gr per plant indoor, up to 220 gr per plant outdoor



THC: 16%



