Ministry of Cannabis
Carnival
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
The word carnival reminds you of a happy atmosphere all around, of Venice and the thousands of people dressed like centuries ago, or of Rio, Brazil, where millions of people go crazy just for a few days a year. This strain has been designed to bring the carnival into your mind. The entire process of selection and crossing has been made in Spain. This is a cross between a Haze mother and a particular individual mostly sativa as father. Carnival has an extremely high content of thc: the laboratory test on our sample has shown an amazing 23,2%. This is not the only good note, the flowering time is really short for a plant that is 80% sativa.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: female
Indoor/Outdoor
80% Sativa 20% Indica
Flowering Time: 9 weeks
Yield: 400-450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 23%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/carnival-feminized
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: female
Indoor/Outdoor
80% Sativa 20% Indica
Flowering Time: 9 weeks
Yield: 400-450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 500 gr per plant outdoor
THC: Up to 23%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/carnival-feminized
Carnival effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
66% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
16% of people report feeling headache
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
16% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!