When you need new, fresh energies, Mandarin Haze is the strain for you. We have selected the best Haze to give you a powerful, uplifting experience, along with a mild mandarin aroma on top of the haze undertones. This strain is surprisingly refreshing for the mind, it grows well on hydro, but reveals all the complexity of its fruity haze aroma only when properly grown in soil and carefully cured after harvest. The flowering time is very decent for a such a sativa strain. Overall, one of our favourites.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Female
Indoor/Outdoor
85% Sativa 15% Indica
Flowering Time: 10 weeks
Yield: 550-600 gr per sq. mt. indoor, 750gr per plant outdoor
THC: 23%
Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
324 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
