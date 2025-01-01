About this product
Our Versabox features sleek slide-out packaging containing five individual 0.7g pre-rolls in glass tubes to preserve freshness, along with matchsticks and a striker—perfect for gifting, sharing, or personal enjoyment.
Baccarat, a Sativa-dominant hybrid bred from Pai Gow and Mimosa V6, offers an enticing blend of sweet berries, spicy undertones, and earthy notes. Cultivated in mixed-light greenhouses at Miss Perry Farms, each plant receives both natural sunlight and supplemental lighting. Our meticulous, small-batch approach exemplifies the artisanal craftsmanship behind our brand.
Infused with our triple-screen sifted Baccarat kief, each pre-roll is carefully hand-processed and finished with our signature Dutch crown closure, ensuring a smooth and even burn. This infusion enhances potency and flavor, with vibrant terpenes revealing hints of citrus, pepper, and herbal notes, enriching the overall sensory experience.
Baccarat – Kief-Infused Pre-Rolls – Versabox (5pk)
Northeastern ReservePre-rolls
Our Versabox features sleek slide-out packaging containing five individual 0.7g pre-rolls in glass tubes to preserve freshness, along with matchsticks and a striker—perfect for gifting, sharing, or personal enjoyment.
About this brand
Northeastern Reserve
Grown on one of the highest hilltops of Oneida County, NY, Northeastern Reserve is built on a legacy of craftsmanship, producing handcrafted, solventless hash-infused pre-rolls with unmatched care and precision. We believe in doing things the right way—by hand, with care, and without shortcuts.
As a cultivator-owned brand, Miss Perry Farms grows small-batch cannabis in mixed-light, light-deprivation greenhouses to ensure exceptional potency, flavor, and consistency. The hash is micron sifted in-house using a time-honored solventless process, separating the trichome heads from all other plant matter to preserve terpenes, flavonoids, and other active compounds.
Each infusion is carefully curated with the consumer experience at the forefront, designed to deliver a tailored and elevated session. Hand-finished with the signature Dutch crown closure, these pre-rolls provide a smooth, even burn with an extra touch of luxury.
Rooted in five generations of farming, heritage blends seamlessly with innovation to create artisanal cannabis that speaks for itself.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000085
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000036
- NY, US: OCM-DIST-24-000031
