About this product
Our Onesies feature single 1-gram pre-rolls, hand-packed in organic hemp paper with a biodegradable tip for smooth airflow. Each pre-roll comes in an individual glass tube to preserve freshness. Compact and convenient, Onesies are perfect for quick sessions or sampling. Whether shared with friends or enjoyed solo, Onesies are ideal for any occasion.
Ice Cream Cake, an Indica-dominant hybrid of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, delivers indulgent notes of creamy vanilla and sugary dough, complemented by rich, earthy, nutty, and cheesy aromas. Grown in mixed-light, light dep greenhouses at Miss Perry Farms, each plant benefits from natural sunlight and supplemental lighting, showcasing artisanal methods and meticulous craftsmanship.
Each pre-roll is infused with Zaddy dry hash, triple-screen sifted for enhanced smoothness, potency, and flavor. Hand-processed and finished with our signature Dutch crown closure, our pre-rolls offer a smooth, even burn for an elevated experience.
Ice Cream Cake – Zaddy Hash-Infused Pre-Roll – Onesie (1g)
About this brand
Northeastern Reserve
Grown on one of the highest hilltops of Oneida County, NY, Northeastern Reserve is built on a legacy of craftsmanship, producing handcrafted, solventless hash-infused pre-rolls with unmatched care and precision. We believe in doing things the right way—by hand, with care, and without shortcuts.
As a cultivator-owned brand, Miss Perry Farms grows small-batch cannabis in mixed-light, light-deprivation greenhouses to ensure exceptional potency, flavor, and consistency. The hash is micron sifted in-house using a time-honored solventless process, separating the trichome heads from all other plant matter to preserve terpenes, flavonoids, and other active compounds.
Each infusion is carefully curated with the consumer experience at the forefront, designed to deliver a tailored and elevated session. Hand-finished with the signature Dutch crown closure, these pre-rolls provide a smooth, even burn with an extra touch of luxury.
Rooted in five generations of farming, heritage blends seamlessly with innovation to create artisanal cannabis that speaks for itself.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000085
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000036
- NY, US: OCM-DIST-24-000031
