About this product
Our Onesies feature single 1-gram pre-rolls, hand-packed in organic hemp paper with a biodegradable tip for smooth airflow. Each pre-roll is stored individually in a glass tube to preserve freshness. Compact and convenient, Onesies are ideal for quick sessions, sampling, or sharing—perfect for any occasion.
London Lemon Cake, an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Lemon Tree and London Pound Cake, delights with bright, zesty lemon flavors balanced by creamy vanilla and buttery notes. Its aroma blends sharp citrus with sweet, subtly spicy undertones, creating an inviting sensory experience. Grown in mixed-light, light-deprivation greenhouses at Miss Perry Farms, this strain reflects artisanal care and meticulous craftsmanship.
Each pre-roll is infused with triple-screen sifted GrapeX dry hash for exceptional smoothness, potency, and flavor. Hand-processed and finished with our signature Dutch crown closure, Onesies offer a smooth, even burn and an elevated cannabis experience, perfect for any occasion.
London Lemon Cake – GrapeX Hash–Infused Pre-Roll – Onesie (1g)
Northeastern ReservePre-rolls
About this brand
Northeastern Reserve
Grown on one of the highest hilltops of Oneida County, NY, Northeastern Reserve is built on a legacy of craftsmanship, producing handcrafted, solventless hash-infused pre-rolls with unmatched care and precision. We believe in doing things the right way—by hand, with care, and without shortcuts.
As a cultivator-owned brand, Miss Perry Farms grows small-batch cannabis in mixed-light, light-deprivation greenhouses to ensure exceptional potency, flavor, and consistency. The hash is micron sifted in-house using a time-honored solventless process, separating the trichome heads from all other plant matter to preserve terpenes, flavonoids, and other active compounds.
Each infusion is carefully curated with the consumer experience at the forefront, designed to deliver a tailored and elevated session. Hand-finished with the signature Dutch crown closure, these pre-rolls provide a smooth, even burn with an extra touch of luxury.
Rooted in five generations of farming, heritage blends seamlessly with innovation to create artisanal cannabis that speaks for itself.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000085
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000036
- NY, US: OCM-DIST-24-000031
