Flower Lineage: Sour Diesel and Lemon Skunk
Hash Lineage: Super Lemon Haze X Mimosa V6
Flavor: Bold diesel flavors with zesty lemon undertones.
Grown in a mixed-light, light-deprivation greenhouse and infused with micron dry-sifted hash for a flavorful, clean experience. Each pre-roll is generously packed in a sleek cigarette-style using 100% organic European hemp paper, and hand-finished with a Dutch crown and custom spiral filter for smooth pulls and an even burn.
Grown, infused, and finished in-house at Miss Perry Farms.
Flower Lineage: Sour Diesel and Lemon Skunk
About this brand
Miss Perry
Grown on one of the highest hilltops of Oneida County, NY, Northeastern Reserve is built on a legacy of craftsmanship, producing handcrafted, solventless hash-infused pre-rolls with unmatched care and precision. We believe in doing things the right way—by hand, with care, and without shortcuts.
As a cultivator-owned brand, Miss Perry Farms grows small-batch cannabis in mixed-light, light-deprivation greenhouses to ensure exceptional potency, flavor, and consistency. The hash is micron sifted in-house using a time-honored solventless process, separating the trichome heads from all other plant matter to preserve terpenes, flavonoids, and other active compounds.
Each infusion is carefully curated with the consumer experience at the forefront, designed to deliver a tailored and elevated session. Hand-finished with the signature Dutch crown closure, these pre-rolls provide a smooth, even burn with an extra touch of luxury.
Rooted in five generations of farming, heritage blends seamlessly with innovation to create artisanal cannabis that speaks for itself.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000085
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000036
- NY, US: OCM-DIST-24-000031
