Grown on one of the highest hilltops of Oneida County, NY, Northeastern Reserve is built on a legacy of craftsmanship, producing handcrafted, solventless hash-infused pre-rolls with unmatched care and precision. We believe in doing things the right way—by hand, with care, and without shortcuts.



As a cultivator-owned brand, Miss Perry Farms grows small-batch cannabis in mixed-light, light-deprivation greenhouses to ensure exceptional potency, flavor, and consistency. The hash is micron sifted in-house using a time-honored solventless process, separating the trichome heads from all other plant matter to preserve terpenes, flavonoids, and other active compounds.



Each infusion is carefully curated with the consumer experience at the forefront, designed to deliver a tailored and elevated session. Hand-finished with the signature Dutch crown closure, these pre-rolls provide a smooth, even burn with an extra touch of luxury.



Rooted in five generations of farming, heritage blends seamlessly with innovation to create artisanal cannabis that speaks for itself.

read more