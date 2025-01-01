About this product
Our Twosies feature two 1-gram pre-rolls, each individually sealed in a glass tube to maintain freshness. Compact and convenient, Twosies are perfect for sharing with friends or savoring during an extended solo session—ideal for any occasion.
Sunset Serenade, an Indica-dominant hybrid of Papaya and Purple Banana Sherbet, delivers luscious tropical papaya sweetness balanced by creamy banana notes and subtle hints of sour fruit. Its inviting aroma of ripe papaya and banana creates a relaxing yet vibrant sensory experience. Cultivated using artisanal methods in mixed-light, light-deprivation greenhouses at Miss Perry Farms, this strain reflects meticulous craftsmanship and dedication to quality.
Each pre-roll is infused with triple-screen sifted Sunset Serenade hash, hand-processed, and elegantly finished with our signature Dutch crown closure to ensure a smooth, even burn and enhanced flavor and potency.
Sunset Serenade – Classic Pre-Roll – Twosies (2g)
Northeastern ReservePre-rolls
Our Twosies feature two 1-gram pre-rolls, each individually sealed in a glass tube to maintain freshness. Compact and convenient, Twosies are perfect for sharing with friends or savoring during an extended solo session—ideal for any occasion.
About this brand
Northeastern Reserve
Grown on one of the highest hilltops of Oneida County, NY, Northeastern Reserve is built on a legacy of craftsmanship, producing handcrafted, solventless hash-infused pre-rolls with unmatched care and precision. We believe in doing things the right way—by hand, with care, and without shortcuts.
As a cultivator-owned brand, Miss Perry Farms grows small-batch cannabis in mixed-light, light-deprivation greenhouses to ensure exceptional potency, flavor, and consistency. The hash is micron sifted in-house using a time-honored solventless process, separating the trichome heads from all other plant matter to preserve terpenes, flavonoids, and other active compounds.
Each infusion is carefully curated with the consumer experience at the forefront, designed to deliver a tailored and elevated session. Hand-finished with the signature Dutch crown closure, these pre-rolls provide a smooth, even burn with an extra touch of luxury.
Rooted in five generations of farming, heritage blends seamlessly with innovation to create artisanal cannabis that speaks for itself.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000085
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000036
- NY, US: OCM-DIST-24-000031
