About this product
Our Relax CBD Bath Soaks immerse your body in the healing properties of CBD, goat milk, and essential oils for the ultimate in calming your stress and reducing your overall anxiety.
CALM YOUR ANXIETY
Our 300mg, 7oz RELAX CBD SOAK is a luxury goat milk bath with pain-reducing CBD and therapeutic essential oils. Honey Grapefruit scent.
RELAX CBD SOAK will:
Calm your anxiety
Treat sensitive skin
Relax your mind and body
Hydrate & Exfoliate
RELAX CBD SOAK is:
All-Natural
Chemical-free
Nutrient-rich
These CBD Bath Soaks deliver 300mg of CBD to tense, sore, or stressed areas throughout your body. The CBD gently passes through your skin to begin soothing your muscles and joints.
CBD Soaks:
Reduce inflammation
Ease pain
Relax tension
