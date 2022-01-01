Our Relax CBD Bath Soaks immerse your body in the healing properties of CBD, goat milk, and essential oils for the ultimate in calming your stress and reducing your overall anxiety.



CALM YOUR ANXIETY

Our 300mg, 7oz RELAX CBD SOAK is a luxury goat milk bath with pain-reducing CBD and therapeutic essential oils. Honey Grapefruit scent.



RELAX CBD SOAK will:

Calm your anxiety

Treat sensitive skin

Relax your mind and body

Hydrate & Exfoliate



RELAX CBD SOAK is:

All-Natural

Chemical-free

Nutrient-rich



These CBD Bath Soaks deliver 300mg of CBD to tense, sore, or stressed areas throughout your body. The CBD gently passes through your skin to begin soothing your muscles and joints.



CBD Soaks:

Reduce inflammation

Ease pain

Relax tension