About this product
RELAX CBD Oil is an all-natural synergy of 1000mg of CBD and essential oils to quiet your nervous system when you’re anxious or stressed.
RELAX CBD will
Calm your Stress
Quiet your Anxiety
Lift your Spirits
RELAX CBD is:
All-Natural
Chemical-free
Non-Addictive
Non-Psychoactive
Our Full size CBD Oil bottles are 1000mg CBD, which is 40 servings. If you are new to CBD, then consider our 250mg Trial Size bottle of Relax CBD, which is 10 servings. (Click to our Mission Farms CBD page on Leafly to see all of our CBD Oils, including our Trial Sizes).
RELAX CBD will
Calm your Stress
Quiet your Anxiety
Lift your Spirits
RELAX CBD is:
All-Natural
Chemical-free
Non-Addictive
Non-Psychoactive
Our Full size CBD Oil bottles are 1000mg CBD, which is 40 servings. If you are new to CBD, then consider our 250mg Trial Size bottle of Relax CBD, which is 10 servings. (Click to our Mission Farms CBD page on Leafly to see all of our CBD Oils, including our Trial Sizes).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!