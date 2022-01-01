About this product
1 ML Hemp Derived THC-O cartridge containing the Blue Dream strain. Blue Dream is pleasant, berry flavor that stimulates the mind and relaxes the body. Accessible for people new to hemp products and a favorite among regular users. Contains under 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Please Use Responsibly. Only Available for purchase in the USA.
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.