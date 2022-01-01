About this product
Use this cartridge with your favorite battery (not included). Our 1 ML hemp-derived THC-O cartridge with a Clean hybrid strain. Clean is a pure distillate, no added terpenes added so it is CLEAN, just like the name says.
Contains under 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Please use Responsibly. Available only in the USA.
Contains under 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Please use Responsibly. Available only in the USA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.