About this product
Hemp-Derived Delta 10 has a more energizing quality than Delta 8.
Heightens focus, creativity, and energy with a bit of a euphoric effect.
Made with premium CBD flower infused with Delta 10 distillate.
Uplifting. Relaxing but not heavy.
Single Pre-Roll in a glass tube with cork.
Contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC.
Please Use Responsibly. Product only available in the USA.
Heightens focus, creativity, and energy with a bit of a euphoric effect.
Made with premium CBD flower infused with Delta 10 distillate.
Uplifting. Relaxing but not heavy.
Single Pre-Roll in a glass tube with cork.
Contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC.
Please Use Responsibly. Product only available in the USA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.