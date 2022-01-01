About this product
Get RETRO with this 10 Pack 300mg total Delta 8 THC9 (That's 30mg in each gummy)
Five assorted fruity flavors. Elderberry. Blueberry. Pink Lemonade. Grapefruit. Kiwi. Take one gummy for initial dosing, wait half an hour for effect to take in, and enjoy! Product contains less than 0.3% Delta ( THC. Please Use Responsibly. Product only available in the USA.
Five assorted fruity flavors. Elderberry. Blueberry. Pink Lemonade. Grapefruit. Kiwi. Take one gummy for initial dosing, wait half an hour for effect to take in, and enjoy! Product contains less than 0.3% Delta ( THC. Please Use Responsibly. Product only available in the USA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.