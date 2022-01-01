About this product
One full gram of Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 concentrate wax.
Clean is a terpene-less concentrate. Nothing added. Just CLEAN, natural, slightly earthy fragrance and taste. For Focus and Peace and Wellbeing. Find your ZEN.
Product contain's less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Please Use Responsibly. Only available for pouches in the USA.
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.