About this product
1500mg broad spectrum CBG/CBD oil 1 oz bottle. Use topically, or a recommended amount of half a dropper for initial dosage. Take two or three drops on to the tongue for boosted effects. Product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Please Use Responsibly. Product only available in the USA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.