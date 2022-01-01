Hemp Hill SPECIAL BLEND CBD/CBG - Clean - Disposable Pen
About this product
You really have to try this.
Deep Relaxation and Sense of Wellbeing.
Find your ZEN.
This 1ML Rechargeable Pen is ready to go right out of the package!
No added terpene; just Natural Clean flavor and fragrance.
Hemp-Derived. Under 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Please Use Responsibly. Product only available in the USA.
Deep Relaxation and Sense of Wellbeing.
Find your ZEN.
This 1ML Rechargeable Pen is ready to go right out of the package!
No added terpene; just Natural Clean flavor and fragrance.
Hemp-Derived. Under 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Please Use Responsibly. Product only available in the USA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.