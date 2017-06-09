Hemp Hill SPECIAL BLEND CBD/CBG - Lemon Diesel Disposable Pen
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
One full ML Chargeable Pen infused with Lemon Diesel.
Pungent fragrance and a nice uplifting feel.
Matches up perfectly with the CBD/CBG Special Blend.
Find you ZEN.
Hemp-Derived. Under 0.3% Delta 9 THC.This favorite strain has a strong fuel-like profile along with notes of citrus and pepper.
Please Use responsibly. Available only in the USA.
About this strain
Lemon Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Sour with Lost Coast OG. This strain produces effects that are relaxing but still allow you to be focused and coherent. Some say Lemon Diesel is a creeper strain, meaning that the high comes on slower than you might expect. This strain offers a delicious flavor that is fruity and sweet with hints of citrus and pepper. Growers say Lemon Diesel has a flowering time of 9-10 weeks. This strain placed in the top 10 at the Emerald Cannabis Cup in 2010.
Lemon Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
423 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.