About this product
Take a Minute.
Relax and Re-FOCUS.
These mango and tropical fruit flavored gummies are loaded with natural, hemp-derived HHC to help you find that peaceful, easy feeling.
Like the other New Sensation treats:
Enjoy one, wait a bit and then have another if you like.
Then tell your friends.
And Remember: We Live on a PLANET!!”
8 Gummies per pack, 200mg total HHC. Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten Free
*Warning this product is psychoactive. Do not drive or operate heavy machinery after use. Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.