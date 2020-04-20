Loading…
Missouri's First 1 ML Disposable Pen: Grand Daddy Purple

by Missouri's First
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

A 1 ML Delta 8 hemp derived distillate disposable pen with a lithium chargeable battery. It contains the Grand Daddy Purple strain, known to provide a deep mental and physical euphoric sensation, with potent grape flavors.

About this strain

Picture of Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

Granddaddy Purple effects

Reported by real people like you
3,698 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Missouri's First
Missouri's First
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.