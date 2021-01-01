Loading…
Missouri's First 1 ML Disposable Pen: Clean

by Missouri's First
A 1 ML hemp derived Delta 8 distillate disposable pen with a lithium rechargeable battery. Clean is a pure distillate, there are no added turpenes so there is no distinct flavor profile to it. Contains under 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Missouri's First
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.