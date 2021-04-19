Loading…
Missouri's First 1 ML Distillate Cartridge: OG Kush

by Missouri's First
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

1 ML hemp derived Delta 8 distillate cartridge containing the OG Kush strain. OG Kush is a decades old strain, carry on strong in therms of potency and popularity. With earthy hints of pine, pepper, and a tartness that leaves you hungry for more. Contains under 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

About this strain

Picture of OG Kush
OG Kush

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

OG Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
3,701 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Missouri's First
Missouri's First
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.