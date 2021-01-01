About this product
Black Label is the original Missouri’s First product. Made from Premium Hemp derived CBD and CBG Flower grown right here in Lexington, MO.
Earthy, in a light sort of way and RELAXING in the best way. Enjoy.
Limited supply left, so purchase while you can!
About this brand
Missouri's First
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.