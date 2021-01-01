About this product
7 grams (1/4 Ounces) of Premium Hemp Delta 8 THC Flower. Contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. The “Delta 8” auto flower cultivar expressed 3.87% CBD (cannabidiol), about 0.05% CBG (cannabigerol), and 0.21% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). This strain is the first that introduces refined delta 8 extract. For high potency treatment and comfort.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.