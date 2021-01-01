About this product
Delicious infused brownies that are sure to instill inevitable relaxation. 55 mg hemp derived Delta 8 chocolatey goods baked in a local, Lexington, MO bakery for Missouri's First. Contains under 0.3%. Incredibly potent, so best advised to split into halves or quarters before ingesting. No extra preservatives are added, so please refrigerate or keep in cooler temperatures to preserve freshness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.