About this product

Delicious infused brownies that are sure to instill inevitable relaxation. 55 mg hemp derived Delta 8 chocolatey goods baked in a local, Lexington, MO bakery for Missouri's First. Contains under 0.3%. Incredibly potent, so best advised to split into halves or quarters before ingesting. No extra preservatives are added, so please refrigerate or keep in cooler temperatures to preserve freshness.