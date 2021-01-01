About this product
The “Space Cannon” hemp cultivar expressed roughly 9.72% CBG (cannabigerol), and .43% CBN (cannabinol). Through the use of fine sifting and process this strain is extremely fresh. Accompanied by bright colors and distinct sweet smell. Contains under 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.