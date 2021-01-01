Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Missouri's First Space Cannon CBG Preroll Tins (Fourteen 3/4 grams)

by Missouri's First
Buy Here

About this product

The “Space Cannon” hemp cultivar expressed roughly 9.72% CBG (cannabigerol), and .43% CBN (cannabinol). Through the use of fine sifting and process this strain is extremely fresh. Accompanied by bright colors and distinct sweet smell. Contains under 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Missouri's First
Missouri's First
Shop products
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.