About this product
Space Cannon is a new strain of premium CBG flower, no longer mixed with CBD like our black label. This vibrant orange and green blend has an earthy aroma. The smoke of this fine product is similar to that of heavy artillery, it will leave your senses defenseless to the onslaught of Cannabigerol (CBG). Contains under 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
About this brand
Missouri's First
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.