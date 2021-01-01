About this product
New Sensations is the out of this world gummy edible from Missouri's First that comes in a variety of flavors and hemp profiles. Key Lime pie is our CBG exclusive flavor that provides relief, comfort, and many other benefits as well as a tart flavor. Contains under 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Missouri's First
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.