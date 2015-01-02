Super Lemon Haze THC-O Disposable Pen
About this product
A 1 ML premium THC-O rechargeable distillate pen with the hemp derived Super Lemon Haze terpene.
With a citrusy scent and a tart, sweet flavor, this is a cross of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Under 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Please Use Responsibly. Available only for purchase in the USA.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Super Lemon Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with