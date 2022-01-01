About this product
Over 1 FULL GRAM of Premium THC-O infused hemp in this Pre-Roll.
THC-O is different.
Nicknamed “the spiritual cannabinoid”.
THC-O is more expensive to produce and stronger the Delta 8.
Mild Psychedelic effect.
Contains under .3% Delta 9 THC.
*Psychoactive Product.
DO NOT OPERATE MACHINERY.
Please Use Responsibly
In a Glass Tube with cork.
In a Glass Tube with cork.
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.