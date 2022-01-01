Over 1 FULL GRAM of Premium THC-O infused hemp in this Pre-Roll.



THC-O is different.

Nicknamed “the spiritual cannabinoid”.

THC-O is more expensive to produce and stronger the Delta 8.



Mild Psychedelic effect.



Contains under .3% Delta 9 THC.



*Psychoactive Product.

DO NOT OPERATE MACHINERY.



Please Use Responsibly



In a Glass Tube with cork.