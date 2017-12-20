Over The Rainbow - Uplifting Sativa Blend - Premium Cured Resin Disposable Pen 0.5g
About this strain
Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.
About this brand
At our base in Sonoma County, our unique triple-strain blends are crafted for cannabis flower connoisseurs using the same expertise found in fine wines, to create smooth and flavorful aromas with reliable consistency every time. Our master blender expertly curates and combines three premium cured resins, which produces a uniquely powerful ‘super-entourage’ experience, that goes beyond full spectrum.
Each triple-strain blend by MISTIFI™ yields a truly outstanding vaping experience: free from additives, flavors, diluents, thickening agents, carrier oils, plant wax, resin and chlorophyll.