2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. For the purest and most powerful vaping experience, journey Over The Rainbow. Introducing our uplifting sativa triple-strain blend; made from pure, uncut premium cured resin free from additives, flavorings, diluents, thickening agents, carrier oils, plant wax, resin, or chlorophyll; created to promote a powerful euphoric experience, mental clarity, and awareness. Powered by Hi-Phi™ unrivaled extraction technology, and blended with the expertise found in fine wines and whiskeys, our triple-strain blend delivers 3X the flower, 3X the experience. Over The Rainbow is aromatic and flavorful with natural notes of citrus, pine, and tropical fruit; expertly made for our premium pen to promote a powerful high. Discover the wondrous power of nature; a vivid, colorful adventure awaits, with Over The Rainbow by MISTIFI™.