miTincture - 1000mg, Premium Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil, 0% THC, Save 25%! with Coupon Code "Leafly"
About this product
KEY BENEFITS
∙ Stimulates your body’s healing process
∙ Makes you feel good from top to bottom
∙ Wholesome support as nature intended
KEY FEATURES
Our vibrant tinctures are carefully crafted to capture over 90% of all phytocannabinoid as CBD while retaining the natural terpenes.
∙ Origins ~ Organically grown hemp from the USA
∙ 0% THC ~ Rich broad-spectrum hemp oil
Tinctures are a timeless method of delivering the medicinal benefits of hemp to users in small doses. Designed for sublingual application but may be used topically as well. Experience the wonder of mitruehealth CBD and take charge of your well-being today, you’ll be glad you did.